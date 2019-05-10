Dr. Fox has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. John Fox, MD
Overview
Dr. John Fox, MD is an Interventional Cardiology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Interventional Cardiology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from Johns Hopkins U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Beth Israel.
Dr. Fox works at
Locations
Cardiac Cath Lab281 1st Ave, New York, NY 10003 Directions (212) 420-2416Monday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Physician Office10 Union Sq E, New York, NY 10003 Directions (212) 844-1988Wednesday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Mount Sinai Beth Israel
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
My husband is right now in Hospital , he tell me that Dr. John Fox is very caring and professional and really care about his patients. I would like say Thank you very much! Million stars from us !
About Dr. John Fox, MD
- Interventional Cardiology
- 33 years of experience
- English, Mandarin, Russian and Spanish
- 1861476954
Education & Certifications
- Interventional Cardiology, Beth Israel Medical Center
- Beth Israel Medical Center
- Johns Hopkins U, School of Medicine
Dr. Fox accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Fox has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Fox works at
Dr. Fox has seen patients for Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome, Coronary Artery Disease (CAD) and Heart Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Fox on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Fox speaks Mandarin, Russian and Spanish.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Fox. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fox.
