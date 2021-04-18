Overview

Dr. John Fowler, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Cranberry Twp, PA. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Hand Surgery. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Upmc Mercy, UPMC Passavant - McCandless and UPMC Presbyterian.



Dr. Fowler works at University of Pittsburgh Physicians in Cranberry Twp, PA with other offices in Pittsburgh, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist, Osteoarthritis of Hands and Wrist Fracture along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.