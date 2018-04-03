Dr. Foster Jr has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. John Foster Jr, MD
Dr. John Foster Jr, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Midland, TX. They specialize in Neurology, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from BAYLOR UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Midland Memorial Hospital.
Champaign Dental Group400 Rosalind Redfern Grover Pkwy Ste 261, Midland, TX 79701 Directions (432) 687-0700
Champaign Dental Group400 N Garfield Ste 261, Midland, TX 79701 Directions (432) 687-0700
Central Maine Medical Center300 Main St, Lewiston, ME 04240 Directions (207) 795-2927
- Midland Memorial Hospital
Excellent Dr, great personality, straight to the point
- Uthsc Affil Hosps
- Bexar Co Hosp
- BAYLOR UNIVERSITY
