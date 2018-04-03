See All Neurologists in Midland, TX
Dr. John Foster Jr, MD

Neurology
3.5 (24)
43 years of experience
Dr. John Foster Jr, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Midland, TX. They specialize in Neurology, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from BAYLOR UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Midland Memorial Hospital.

Dr. Foster Jr works at Champaign Dental Group in Midland, TX with other offices in Lewiston, ME. They frequently treat conditions like Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Champaign Dental Group
    400 Rosalind Redfern Grover Pkwy Ste 261, Midland, TX 79701 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (432) 687-0700
    Champaign Dental Group
    400 N Garfield Ste 261, Midland, TX 79701 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (432) 687-0700
    Central Maine Medical Center
    300 Main St, Lewiston, ME 04240 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (207) 795-2927

  • Midland Memorial Hospital

Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA)
EMG (Electromyography)
Essential Tremor
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA)
EMG (Electromyography)
Essential Tremor

Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
EMG (Electromyography) Chevron Icon
Essential Tremor Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Ataxia
Brainstem Auditory Evoked Response Test Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Compound Muscle Action Potential (CMAP) Scan Chevron Icon
Concussion Chevron Icon
Deep Brain Stimulation Evaluation Chevron Icon
Dementia Evaluation Chevron Icon
Dementia or Depression Screening Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Diplopia
Dystonia Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Dystonia
EEG (Electroencephalogram) Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Epilepsy
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Evaluation for Stereotactic and Functional Neurosurgery Chevron Icon
Evoked Potential Test Chevron Icon
Functional Movement Screening Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Grip and-or Muscle Group Pull Test Chevron Icon
Head CT Scan Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Headache
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Home Sleep Study Chevron Icon
ImPACT Testing Chevron Icon
Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Memory Evaluation Chevron Icon
Multiple Sclerosis (MS) Chevron Icon
Myasthenia Gravis Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Myoclonus Chevron Icon
Nerve Conduction Studies Chevron Icon
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing Chevron Icon
Post-Concussion Syndrome Chevron Icon
Quantitative Sensory Test (QST) Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Seizure Disorders Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Stroke
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Sudoscan Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Sudoscan
TCD Bubble Test Chevron Icon
Tension Headache Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Vertigo
Wada Test Chevron Icon
Alzheimer's Disease Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Aneurysm
Brain Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Cognitive Function Testing Chevron Icon
Dementia Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Dementia
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Migraine
Narcolepsy and Cataplexy Chevron Icon
Nystagmus Chevron Icon
Parkinson's Disease Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Pituitary Tumor Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Progressive Supranuclear Palsy (PSP) Chevron Icon
Restless Leg Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Syncope Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Syncope
Tremor Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Tremor
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 24 ratings
    Patient Ratings (24)
    5 Star
    (14)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (2)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (6)
    Apr 03, 2018
    Excellent Dr, great personality, straight to the point
    Charles Hall in Midland, tx — Apr 03, 2018
    About Dr. John Foster Jr, MD

    • Neurology
    • 43 years of experience
    • English
    • 1679568380
    Education & Certifications

    • Uthsc Affil Hosps
    • Bexar Co Hosp
    • BAYLOR UNIVERSITY
    • Neurology
    Dr. Foster Jr has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Foster Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Foster Jr has seen patients for Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Foster Jr on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    24 patients have reviewed Dr. Foster Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Foster Jr.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Foster Jr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Foster Jr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

