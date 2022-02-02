Overview

Dr. John Foster, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Spartanburg, SC. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Med Univ Of Sc Coll Of Med and is affiliated with Pelham Medical Center and Spartanburg Medical Center.



Dr. Foster works at Spartanburg and Greer ENT and Allergy in Spartanburg, SC with other offices in Greer, SC. They frequently treat conditions like Hoarse Voice (Dysphonia), Vertigo and Sleep Apnea along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.