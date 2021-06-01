See All Cardiothoracic Surgery in Kansas City, MO
Dr. John Forman, MD

Cardiothoracic Surgery
4.8 (26)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. John Forman, MD is a Cardiothoracic Surgery Specialist in Kansas City, MO. They completed their fellowship with University of Alabama Birmingham

Dr. Forman works at Healient Physician Group in Kansas City, MO with other offices in Buffalo, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Healient Physician Group
    1000 Carondelet Dr Ste 201B, Kansas City, MO 64114 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (913) 956-2250
    Mercy Hospital Cardiothoracic Surgical Associates
    515 Abbott Rd Ste 310, Buffalo, NY 14220 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (716) 923-9650
    Monday
    9:00am - 4:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 4:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 4:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 4:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 3:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
  • Mercy Hospital Of Buffalo

Pericardial Disease
Endovascular Repair of Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm
Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax)
Pericardial Disease
Endovascular Repair of Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm
Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax)

Pericardial Disease
Endovascular Repair of Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm
Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax)
Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm (AAA)
Aneurysm
Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome
Aortic Aneurysm
Aortic Valve Disease
Arteriovenous Fistula Repair
Atherosclerosis
Atrial Fibrillation
Cardiac Catheterization (incl. Coronary Angiography)
Carotid Artery Disease
Carotid Endarterectomy (CEA) or Excision of Infected Graft
Chest CT (incl. Heart and Lungs)
Constipation
Coronary Artery Bypass Graft (CABG) Surgery
Coronary Artery Disease (CAD)
Endovascular Repair of Aorta
Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction)
Lung Cancer
Partial Lung Collapse
Peripheral Artery Catheterization
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD)
Pleural Effusion
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm
Thoracentesis
Vascular Duplex Ultrasonography and Plethysmography
Ablation for Treatment of Cardiac Arrhythmias
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis
Adrenal Gland Cancer
Aneurysm of Heart
Aortic Dissection
Aortic Ectasia
Aortic Embolism and Thrombosis
Aortic Repair, Open or Repair of Arterial Aneurysm, Open
Aortic Stenosis
Aortic Valve Regurgitation
Aortic Valve Surgery
Atherosclerosis of Aorta
Atrial Septal Defect
Barrett's Esophagus
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System
Breast Cancer
Cardiac Tamponade
Cardioverter-Defibrillator or Pacemaker Insertion, Removal or Repair
Carotid Artery Stent Placement
Cholecystitis and Gallstones
Congenital Aortic Valve Disorders
Congenital Heart Defects
Congenital Heart Disease
Coronary Artery Dissection
Crohn's Disease
Decortication and Pleurectomy
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia
Embolectomy, Thrombectomy, or Vessel Exploration
Embolism
Empyema
Endocarditis
Esophageal Fistula
Excision of Stomach Tumor
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer
Gallstones
Gastrotomy
Heart Defect Repair
Hemorrhoids
Hiatal Hernia
Hyperparathyroidism
Ileus
Incision and Removal of Foreign Object
Inflammatory Bowel Disease
Intestinal Obstruction
Ischemic Colitis
Laparotomy
Lipomas
Lobectomy, Open
Lung Abscess
Lung Neoplasms, Not Specified as Malignant
Lung Removal (Partial or Complete): Open, or Resection of Lung Tumor: Open
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision
Mitral Valve Disease
Mitral Valve Regurgitation
Mitral Valve Stenosis
Mitral Valve Surgery
Non-Coronary Angioplasty, Atherectomy, and Stenting
Pacemaker Insertion or Replacement
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease
Patent Foramen Ovale (PFO)
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm and Dissection
Peripheral Arterial Disease of Extremities
Peripheral Arterial Dissection
Peripheral Arterial Embolism and Thrombosis
Peripheral Artery Bypass
Phlebitis and Thrombophlebitis
Port Placements or Replacements
Pulmonary Embolism
Removal or Destruction of Rectal or Intestinal Tumor (incl. Colonoscopy, Proctosigmoidoscopy, Sigmoidoscopy and Control of Hemorrhage)
Renal Artery Arteriosclerotic Disease
Rib Fracture
Secondary Hypertension
Secondary Malignancies
Septal Defect
Spider Veins
Thoracoscopic Lobectomy
Thoracoscopic Wedge Resection
Thromboendarterectomy or Excision of Infected Graft
Thyroid Nodule
Tracheal Surgery
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA)
Valve Repair or Replacement (Aortic, Mitral, Tricuspid, and Pulmonary)
Varicose Veins
Vascular Insufficiency of Intestines
Vascular Transcatheter Embolization
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis
Video-Assisted Thoracoscopic Surgery (VATS) or Thoracotomy
Wound Repair
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.8
    Jun 01, 2021
    Dr. Forman took the time to thoroughly examine my mom, show her test results and explain her procedure prior to her carotid artery surgery. She's 84 and he took the time to listen to her concerns. He visited her several times post surgery. AND when she landed back in the hospital for a completely unrelated cardiac issues, he and his team visited her and were a huge advocate in getting her an MRI when she really needed one and the hospitalist was on the fence. We cannot say enough about his expertise and excellent patient care- including his staff and physician's assistant Jeremy Melton. Excellent care all the way around.
    Katrina Revenaugh for my mom Susan — Jun 01, 2021
    About Dr. John Forman, MD

    • Cardiothoracic Surgery
    • English
    • 1992871123
    Education & Certifications

    • University of Alabama Birmingham
    • U Ala
    • Strong Memorial Hospital
    • General Surgery
