Overview

Dr. John Foley, MD is an Urology Specialist in Easton, MD. They specialize in Urology, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from UNIFORMED SERVICES UNIVERSITY OF THE HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with University of Maryland Shore Medical Center at Easton, Anne Arundel Medical Center and University of Maryland Shore Medical Center at Chestertown.



Dr. Foley works at UM Shore Medical Group-Urology at Easton in Easton, MD with other offices in Queenstown, MD. They frequently treat conditions like Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Polyuria and Urinary Incontinence along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

