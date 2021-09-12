Dr. John Foley, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Foley is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Foley, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. John Foley, MD is an Urology Specialist in Easton, MD. They specialize in Urology, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from UNIFORMED SERVICES UNIVERSITY OF THE HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with University of Maryland Shore Medical Center at Easton, Anne Arundel Medical Center and University of Maryland Shore Medical Center at Chestertown.
Dr. Foley works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
UM Shore Medical Group-Urology at Easton490 Cadmus Ln Ste 104, Easton, MD 21601 Directions (410) 820-0560
-
2
UM Shore Medical Group - Neurology and Sleep Medicine at Queenstown125 Shoreway Dr, Queenstown, MD 21658 Directions (410) 820-0560
Hospital Affiliations
- University of Maryland Shore Medical Center at Easton
- Anne Arundel Medical Center
- University of Maryland Shore Medical Center at Chestertown
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Foley?
I haven't met a more personable Dr. He explains things well and communicates his diagnosis well. He makes recommendations but doesn't pressure you into making decisions.
About Dr. John Foley, MD
- Urology
- 39 years of experience
- English
- 1053381517
Education & Certifications
- UNIFORMED SERVICES UNIVERSITY OF THE HEALTH SCIENCES
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Foley has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Foley has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Foley works at
Dr. Foley has seen patients for Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Polyuria and Urinary Incontinence, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Foley on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Foley. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Foley.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Foley, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Foley appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.