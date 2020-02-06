Dr. John Flynn, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Flynn is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Flynn, MD
Overview
Dr. John Flynn, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PITTSBURGH SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Children's Hospital Of Philadelphia.
Dr. Flynn works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Childrens Surgical Associates3401 Civic Center Blvd Fl 4, Philadelphia, PA 19104 Directions (215) 590-1533
-
2
Sports Medicine/Performance Center210 Mall Blvd, King of Prussia, PA 19406 Directions (610) 768-9470
Hospital Affiliations
- Children's Hospital Of Philadelphia
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- QualCare
- UnitedHealthCare
- UPMC
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Flynn?
Dr. Flynn saved my sons life! He had one of the most severe kyphoscoilosis curvatures in a child that was 2 that Dr Flynn has seen in his career. He has been preferring several surgeries since October 2016 as my son continues to grow. We travel from SW Florida to see him knowing he is the BEST and will do what is best for our son. He 100% is a surgeon and any surgeon's that you have interacted with you know how their personalities are. He's direct, clear on his plan of care, and we never have had to question what we are told.
About Dr. John Flynn, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 34 years of experience
- English, Arabic, Chinese, French, German, Italian, Korean, Polish, Russian, Spanish, Tagalog and Vietnamese
- 1891884979
Education & Certifications
- Pediatric Orthopedic Surgery: Al Du Pont Institute
- Harvard Combined Ortho Program
- Brigham and Women's Hospital Ma
- UNIVERSITY OF PITTSBURGH SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Johns Hopkins University
- Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Flynn has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Flynn accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Flynn has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Flynn works at
Dr. Flynn has seen patients for Scoliosis and Spine Deformities, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Flynn on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Flynn speaks Arabic, Chinese, French, German, Italian, Korean, Polish, Russian, Spanish, Tagalog and Vietnamese.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Flynn. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Flynn.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Flynn, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Flynn appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.