Dr. John Floyd, MD

Neurosurgery
4.5 (15)
Accepting new patients
22 years of experience
Dr. John Floyd, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from Univ Of Al Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Baptist Medical Center and University Hospital - University Health System.

Dr. Floyd works at UTH Medical Arts & Research Center- Neurosurgery in San Antonio, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Traumatic Brain Injury, Spine Fractures, Traumatic and Subarachnoid Hemorrhage along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    UTH Medical Arts & Research Center- Neurosurgery
    8300 Floyd Curl Dr Ste 7A, San Antonio, TX 78229 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (210) 450-9060

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Baptist Medical Center
  • University Hospital - University Health System

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Traumatic Brain Injury
Spine Fractures, Traumatic
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Meningiomas Chevron Icon
Subdural Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Bile Duct Cancer Chevron Icon
Brain and Nervous System Cancer (incl. Gliomas, Astrocytoma, Schwannoma, Medulloblastoma, Chordoma) Chevron Icon
Brain Cancer Chevron Icon
Cerebral Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Chiari Malformation Type 1 Chevron Icon
Chiari's Deformity Chevron Icon
Cranial Trauma Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
Gallbladder and Biliary Tract Cancer Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Pituitary Tumor Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Skin Screenings Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Injury Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Acoustic Neuroma Chevron Icon
Acute Leukemia Chevron Icon
Acute Lymphoid Leukemia Chevron Icon
All Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Ankylosing Vertebral Hyperostosis Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Brain Abscess Chevron Icon
Brain Disorders Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Cerebrospinal Fluid Leak (CSF Leak) Chevron Icon
Cervical Cancer Chevron Icon
Chordoma Chevron Icon
Craniopharyngioma Chevron Icon
Esophageal Diseases Chevron Icon
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
Graft vs Host Disease Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Head and Neck Cancer Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Kaposi's Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Lymphoma, Large-Cell Chevron Icon
Lymphosarcoma Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
Metastatic Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Myelodysplastic Syndromes Chevron Icon
Myeloma Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Nerve Sheath Tumors Chevron Icon
Neutropenia Chevron Icon
Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Normal Pressure Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Chevron Icon
Peritoneal Cancer Chevron Icon
Pineal Region Tumors Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Primary Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Rasmussen's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Reticulosarcoma Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
Secondary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Spina Bifida Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Spine Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Throat Cancer (Nasopharyngeal) Chevron Icon
Torticollis Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
Uterine Cancer Chevron Icon
Vertebral Column Tumors Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Golden Rule
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Humana
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • Medicaid
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Wells Fargo Insurance

    Mar 04, 2019
    Compassionate, knowledgeable and so friendly. He immediately takes your fear away. I knew and felt I was at the right place at the right time. He recommended the Gama Knife procedure on my brain. So thankful for his care. It worked like he said it would . God bless you Dr. Floyd
    San Juanita Cantu — Mar 04, 2019
    About Dr. John Floyd, MD

    • Neurosurgery
    • 22 years of experience
    • English
    • 1023165917
    Education & Certifications

    • Univ Of Al Sch Of Med
    • Neurosurgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. John Floyd, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Floyd is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Floyd has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Floyd has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Floyd works at UTH Medical Arts & Research Center- Neurosurgery in San Antonio, TX. View the full address on Dr. Floyd’s profile.

    Dr. Floyd has seen patients for Traumatic Brain Injury, Spine Fractures, Traumatic and Subarachnoid Hemorrhage, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Floyd on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    15 patients have reviewed Dr. Floyd. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Floyd.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Floyd, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Floyd appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

