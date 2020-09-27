Overview

Dr. John Flood, DO is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Lansing, MI. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Ohio University College Of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Mclaren Greater Lansing, Memorial Healthcare, Oaklawn Hospital, Sparrow Eaton Hospital and Sparrow Hospital.



Dr. Flood works at Michigan Orthopedic Center in Lansing, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Low Back Pain and Intervertebral Disc Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.