Dr. Fletcher accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. John Fletcher, DPM
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. John Fletcher, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in New York, NY.
They frequently treat conditions like Plantar Fasciitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 1080 Amsterdam Ave Apt 101, New York, NY 10025 Directions (212) 845-9991
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
About Dr. John Fletcher, DPM
- Podiatry
- English
- 1508124447
Dr. Fletcher has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Fletcher has seen patients for Plantar Fasciitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Fletcher on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Fletcher has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fletcher.
