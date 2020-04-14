Dr. John Fleming, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fleming is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Fleming, MD
Overview
Dr. John Fleming, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Colorado Springs, CO. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 48 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from UNIV OF CO SCH OF MED.
Dr. Fleming works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
New Mexico Gynecology & Fertility Center3225 International Cir Ste 100, Colorado Springs, CO 80910 Directions (719) 471-7206
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- We do not accept health insurance
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Fleming?
Dr. Fleming is the best in helping me dealing with my depressive issues. I enjoy seeing him when I have an appointment. I need more than just his help. I want more information based on how to stay alive and healthy during the COVID-19 pandemic. I thank him for the help I need.
About Dr. John Fleming, MD
- Psychiatry
- 48 years of experience
- English
- 1598761348
Education & Certifications
- University of Colorado Health Science Center
- UNIV OF CO SCH OF MED
- Yale College
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Fleming has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Fleming accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Fleming has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Fleming works at
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Fleming. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fleming.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Fleming, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Fleming appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.