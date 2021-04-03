Dr. John Fleishman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fleishman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Fleishman, MD
Overview
Dr. John Fleishman, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Dayton, OH. They completed their fellowship with University of Michigan Hospitals
Dr. Fleishman works at
Locations
Associated Eye Physicians and Surgeons1520 S Main St Ste 5, Dayton, OH 45409 Directions (937) 223-1279
Associated Eye Physicians and Surgeons9001 N Main St, Dayton, OH 45415 Directions (937) 223-1279
Hospital Affiliations
- Miami Valley Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I’ve been assessed by Dr. Fleishman for four years. I find him professional, clear when answering my questions and have recommended him to friends and family. I like his office staff too.
About Dr. John Fleishman, MD
- Ophthalmology
- English
- 1871558510
Education & Certifications
- University of Michigan Hospitals
- St Joseph Mercy Hosp
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Fleishman has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Fleishman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Fleishman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Fleishman has seen patients for Visual Field Defects and Diplopia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Fleishman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Fleishman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fleishman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Fleishman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Fleishman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.