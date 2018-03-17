Dr. John Flauto, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Flauto is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Flauto, DPM
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. John Flauto, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Youngstown, OH.
Dr. Flauto works at
Locations
John A Flauto Dpm LLC7010 South Ave Ste 3, Youngstown, OH 44512 Directions (330) 729-1200
Orthopaedic Surgery Center8551 Crossroad Dr, Youngstown, OH 44514 Directions (330) 758-1065
Youngstown Orthopedic Assocs1499 Boardman Canfield Rd, Boardman, OH 44512 Directions (330) 758-0577
Hospital Affiliations
- Mercy Health - St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Flauto is amazing! I drive almost an hour for his services! He is so nice and friendly and is very thorough. I highly recommend him to anyone! Would give him 100 stars if I could! The staff is just as good!
About Dr. John Flauto, DPM
- Podiatry
- English
