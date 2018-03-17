See All Podiatrists in Youngstown, OH
Dr. John Flauto, DPM

Podiatry
3.5 (6)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Dr. John Flauto, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Youngstown, OH. 

Dr. Flauto works at John A Flauto Dpm LLC in Youngstown, OH with other offices in Boardman, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Bunion, Hammer Toe and Foot Sprain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

    John A Flauto Dpm LLC
    7010 South Ave Ste 3, Youngstown, OH 44512 (330) 729-1200
    Orthopaedic Surgery Center
    8551 Crossroad Dr, Youngstown, OH 44514 (330) 758-1065
    Youngstown Orthopedic Assocs
    1499 Boardman Canfield Rd, Boardman, OH 44512 (330) 758-0577

Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  Mercy Health - St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital

Bunion
Hammer Toe
Foot Sprain
Bunion
Hammer Toe
Foot Sprain

    Aetna
    Anthem
    Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Blue Cross Blue Shield
    CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Cigna
    First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    Humana
    MultiPlan

    Mar 17, 2018
    Dr. Flauto is amazing! I drive almost an hour for his services! He is so nice and friendly and is very thorough. I highly recommend him to anyone! Would give him 100 stars if I could! The staff is just as good!
    Podiatry
    English
    1144202557
    Dr. John Flauto, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare.

    Dr. Flauto has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Flauto has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.

    Dr. Flauto has seen patients for Bunion, Hammer Toe and Foot Sprain, and more.

    6 patients have reviewed Dr. Flauto. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Flauto, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Flauto appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

