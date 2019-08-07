Dr. John Flatt, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Flatt is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Flatt, MD
Overview
Dr. John Flatt, MD is a Pediatric Neurology Specialist in Covington, LA. They specialize in Pediatric Neurology, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology with Special Qualification in Child Neurology. They graduated from Univ Of Tn Hlth Sci Ctr and is affiliated with Lakeview Regional Medical Center.
Locations
Louisiana Child Neurology LLC190 Greenbrier Blvd, Covington, LA 70433 Directions (985) 327-5880
Hospital Affiliations
- Lakeview Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Cigna
- We do not accept health insurance
Ratings & Reviews
Excellent in diagnosis. Superb in choice of medication treatment. Very effective results.
About Dr. John Flatt, MD
- Pediatric Neurology
- 19 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1083761944
Education & Certifications
- Vanderbilt
- Univ Of Tn Hlth Sci Ctr
- University of TN
- Neurology with Special Qualification in Child Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Flatt has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Flatt accepts Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Flatt has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Flatt speaks Spanish.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Flatt. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Flatt.
