Dr. John Flanagan, MD

Vascular Surgery
4.2 (5)
Accepting new patients
38 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. John Flanagan, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Phoenixville, PA. They specialize in Vascular Surgery, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Vascular Surgery. They graduated from Medical College of Pennsylvania and is affiliated with Phoenixville Hospital, Pottstown Hospital and Reading Hospital.

Dr. Flanagan works at Delaware Valley Vein Center in Phoenixville, PA with other offices in West Chester, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Phlebitis and Thrombophlebitis, Embolism and Atherosclerosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Delaware Valley Vein Center
    1260 Valley Forge Rd Ste 102, Phoenixville, PA 19460 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (610) 933-2444
    Goshen Family Medicine LLC
    1450 E Boot Rd Ste 600B, West Chester, PA 19380 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (610) 430-8272

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Phoenixville Hospital
  • Pottstown Hospital
  • Reading Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Phlebitis and Thrombophlebitis
Embolism
Atherosclerosis
Phlebitis and Thrombophlebitis
Embolism
Atherosclerosis

Phlebitis and Thrombophlebitis Chevron Icon
Embolism Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Embolism
Atherosclerosis Chevron Icon
Iliac Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Lymphedema Chevron Icon
Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm (AAA) Chevron Icon
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Aneurysm
Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Carotid Artery Disease Chevron Icon
Chronic Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm and Dissection Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Disease of Extremities Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Embolism Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Venous Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Venous Sclerotherapy Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Aortic Dissection Chevron Icon
Aortic Stenosis Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Chronic Venous Embolism Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Dialysis Access Procedures Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Incisional Hernia Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Lung Neoplasms, Not Specified as Malignant Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Pancreatic Cancer Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Pericardial Disease Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Dissection Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Pleura Cancer Chevron Icon
Pleural Cancer Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Disease Chevron Icon
Renal Artery Arteriosclerotic Disease Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Thoracic Outlet Syndrome Chevron Icon
Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Umbilical Hernia Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Vascular Insufficiency of Intestines Chevron Icon
Venous Compression Chevron Icon
Ventral Hernia Chevron Icon
Vulvar Cancer Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital Blue Cross
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • CoreSource
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Geisinger Health Plan
    • HealthAmerica Pennsylvania, Inc.
    • Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Humana
    • Keystone Health Plan East
    • Keystone Mercy Health Plan
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • UPMC

    Jul 06, 2021
    Dr. Flanagan has helped me reduce the constant pain in my leg and has always been very thorough in exams and treatment.. he diagnosed and treated successfully problems that other doctors missed. I have always had nothing but a positive experience with him..
    Karl Kocher — Jul 06, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. John Flanagan, MD

    • Vascular Surgery
    • 38 years of experience
    • English
    • 1902898208
    Education & Certifications

    • Geisinger Medical Center
    • Umdnj University Hospital
    • Medical College of Pennsylvania
    • Thomas Jefferson University
    • Vascular Surgery
