Dr. John Flanagan, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. John Flanagan, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Phoenixville, PA. They specialize in Vascular Surgery, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Vascular Surgery. They graduated from Medical College of Pennsylvania and is affiliated with Phoenixville Hospital, Pottstown Hospital and Reading Hospital.
Delaware Valley Vein Center1260 Valley Forge Rd Ste 102, Phoenixville, PA 19460 Directions (610) 933-2444
Goshen Family Medicine LLC1450 E Boot Rd Ste 600B, West Chester, PA 19380 Directions (610) 430-8272
- Phoenixville Hospital
- Pottstown Hospital
- Reading Hospital
Dr. Flanagan has helped me reduce the constant pain in my leg and has always been very thorough in exams and treatment.. he diagnosed and treated successfully problems that other doctors missed. I have always had nothing but a positive experience with him..
About Dr. John Flanagan, MD
- Vascular Surgery
- 38 years of experience
- English
- 1902898208
- Geisinger Medical Center
- Umdnj University Hospital
- Medical College of Pennsylvania
- Thomas Jefferson University
- Vascular Surgery
