Overview

Dr. John Flanagan, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Phoenixville, PA. They specialize in Vascular Surgery, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Vascular Surgery. They graduated from Medical College of Pennsylvania and is affiliated with Phoenixville Hospital, Pottstown Hospital and Reading Hospital.



Dr. Flanagan works at Delaware Valley Vein Center in Phoenixville, PA with other offices in West Chester, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Phlebitis and Thrombophlebitis, Embolism and Atherosclerosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.