Dr. John Fjerstad, DPM
Offers telehealth
Dr. John Fjerstad, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in McKinleyville, CA. They specialize in Podiatry, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from CALIFORNIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Sutter Coast Hospital.
Dr. Fjerstad works at
John Fjerstad DPM.1967 Central Ave, McKinleyville, CA 95519 Directions (707) 633-3450
Hospital Affiliations
- Sutter Coast Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
How was your appointment with Dr. Fjerstad?
John and his staff were marvellous to work with! It has that "small office feel" where you are treated more as a "friend" rather than a "patient". He even did the moulding for my orthotic the old fashion way with plaster of paris. I feel this is more accurate than the electronic version that my last doctor used. I would not hesitate to reccommend them! My orthitic fits perfectly and is providing much needed relief!
- Podiatry
- 24 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1477528313
- CALIFORNIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
