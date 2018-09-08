See All Medical Physicists in Fountain Hill, PA
Dr. J Fitzpatrick, MD

Radiology Physics
4.5 (3)
Accepting new patients
Dr. J Fitzpatrick, MD is a Radiology Physicist in Fountain Hill, PA. 

Dr. Fitzpatrick works at St Lukes Cardiovascular/Thoraci in Fountain Hill, PA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    St. Luke's Cardiology Associates - Bethlehem - Doctors' Pavilion
    701 Ostrum St Ste 603, Fountain Hill, PA 18015 (484) 526-7800
    Monday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • St. Luke's Hospital - Bethlehem Campus

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Port Placements or Replacements
Partial Lung Collapse
Cardioverter-Defibrillator or Pacemaker Insertion, Removal or Repair
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital Blue Cross
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Geisinger Health Plan
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Humana

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Sep 08, 2018
    Dr Fitzpatrick is a very caring professional
    Norman Stout in Breinigsville , PA — Sep 08, 2018
    About Dr. J Fitzpatrick, MD

    • Radiology Physics
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1861549958
    Education & Certifications

    • General Surgery and Thoracic Cardiovascular Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. J Fitzpatrick, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fitzpatrick is offering online scheduling or call the provider's office for more information.

    Dr. Fitzpatrick has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Fitzpatrick has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider's office at for more information.

    Dr. Fitzpatrick works at St Lukes Cardiovascular/Thoraci in Fountain Hill, PA. View the full address on Dr. Fitzpatrick's profile.

    3 patients have reviewed Dr. Fitzpatrick. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fitzpatrick.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Fitzpatrick, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Fitzpatrick appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

