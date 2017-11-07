Overview

Dr. John Fitzpatrick, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Neptune, NJ. They specialize in Neurology, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Hackensack Meridian Health Jersey Shore University Medical Center, Monmouth Medical Center and Ocean University Medical Center.



Dr. Fitzpatrick works at FACULTY PHYSICIANS AND SURGEONS OF LLUSM in Neptune, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Migraine and Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.