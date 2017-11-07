Dr. John Fitzpatrick, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fitzpatrick is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Fitzpatrick, MD
Overview
Dr. John Fitzpatrick, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Neptune, NJ. They specialize in Neurology, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Hackensack Meridian Health Jersey Shore University Medical Center, Monmouth Medical Center and Ocean University Medical Center.
Locations
Jersey Shore Neurology Associates P.A.1900 State Route 33, Neptune, NJ 07753 Directions (732) 775-2400
Jersey Shore Neurology Associates1900 Corlies Ave, Neptune, NJ 07753 Directions (732) 775-2400
Hospital Affiliations
- Hackensack Meridian Health Jersey Shore University Medical Center
- Monmouth Medical Center
- Ocean University Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
Ratings & Reviews
He is a good doctor that spends time with patient.
About Dr. John Fitzpatrick, MD
- Neurology
- 36 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
- Neurology
