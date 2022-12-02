Overview

Dr. John Fitzharris, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Eugene, OR. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from SAINT LOUIS UNIVERSITY / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER and is affiliated with Sacred Heart Medical Center at RiverBend and Sacred Heart Medical Center University District.



Dr. Fitzharris works at Willamette Valley Cancer Institute & Research Center in Eugene, OR with other offices in Corvallis, OR and Florence, OR. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.