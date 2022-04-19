See All Nephrologists in Palmdale, CA
Dr. John Hilary Fisher, MD Icon-share Share Profile

Dr. John Hilary Fisher, MD

Nephrology
3.5 (3)
Accepting new patients
41 years of experience
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. John Hilary Fisher, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Palmdale, CA. They specialize in Nephrology, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY PAUL SABATIER / U.F.R. OF MEDICINE TOULOUSE-RANGEUIL and is affiliated with Antelope Valley Hospital and Palmdale Regional Medical Center.

Dr. Hilary Fisher works at Ave. Meridien Medical Group Inc. in Palmdale, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Hyperkalemia, Hypotension (Excluding Maternal) and Hypertension along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    Ave. Meridien Medical Group Inc.
    1007 W Avenue M14 Ste B-1, Palmdale, CA 93551 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (661) 265-7019
  2. 2
    East Palmdale Dialysis Center
    2710 E Palmdale Blvd, Palmdale, CA 93550 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (661) 456-1500

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Antelope Valley Hospital
  • Palmdale Regional Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Hyperkalemia
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal)
Hypertension
Hyperkalemia
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal)
Hypertension

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Hyperkalemia Chevron Icon
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal) Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Calcium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Hypercalcemia Chevron Icon
Acute Kidney Failure Chevron Icon
Chronic Kidney Diseases Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
End-Stage Renal Disease Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Heart and Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Hypokalemia Chevron Icon
Kidney Transplant Evaluation Chevron Icon
Living Kidney Donor Evaluation Chevron Icon
Mineral Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Nephrotic Syndrome Chevron Icon
Proteinuria Chevron Icon
Renal Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Renal Scan Chevron Icon
Acidosis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acidosis
Amyloidosis Chevron Icon
Congenital Cystic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Dehydration Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Gout
Hemodialysis Chevron Icon
Hydronephrosis Chevron Icon
Kidney Stones Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Nephritis and Nephropathy Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Phosphorus Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Secondary Renovascular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Kidney Chevron Icon
Vasculitis Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Hilary Fisher?

    Apr 19, 2022
    I am so thankful I was able to be seen by Dr Fisher. He was kind, easy to understand and knowledgeable.
    Laurie L Dame — Apr 19, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. John Hilary Fisher, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. John Hilary Fisher, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Hilary Fisher to family and friends

    Dr. Hilary Fisher's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Hilary Fisher

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. John Hilary Fisher, MD.

    About Dr. John Hilary Fisher, MD

    Specialties
    • Nephrology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 41 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1699777334
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY PAUL SABATIER / U.F.R. OF MEDICINE TOULOUSE-RANGEUIL
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. John Hilary Fisher, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hilary Fisher is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Hilary Fisher has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Hilary Fisher has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Hilary Fisher works at Ave. Meridien Medical Group Inc. in Palmdale, CA. View the full address on Dr. Hilary Fisher’s profile.

    Dr. Hilary Fisher has seen patients for Hyperkalemia, Hypotension (Excluding Maternal) and Hypertension, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hilary Fisher on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    3 patients have reviewed Dr. Hilary Fisher. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hilary Fisher.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hilary Fisher, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hilary Fisher appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. John Hilary Fisher, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.