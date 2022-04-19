Overview

Dr. John Hilary Fisher, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Palmdale, CA. They specialize in Nephrology, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY PAUL SABATIER / U.F.R. OF MEDICINE TOULOUSE-RANGEUIL and is affiliated with Antelope Valley Hospital and Palmdale Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Hilary Fisher works at Ave. Meridien Medical Group Inc. in Palmdale, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Hyperkalemia, Hypotension (Excluding Maternal) and Hypertension along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.