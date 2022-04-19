Dr. John Hilary Fisher, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hilary Fisher is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Hilary Fisher, MD
Overview
Dr. John Hilary Fisher, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Palmdale, CA. They specialize in Nephrology, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY PAUL SABATIER / U.F.R. OF MEDICINE TOULOUSE-RANGEUIL and is affiliated with Antelope Valley Hospital and Palmdale Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Hilary Fisher works at
Locations
-
1
Ave. Meridien Medical Group Inc.1007 W Avenue M14 Ste B-1, Palmdale, CA 93551 Directions (661) 265-7019
-
2
East Palmdale Dialysis Center2710 E Palmdale Blvd, Palmdale, CA 93550 Directions (661) 456-1500
Hospital Affiliations
- Antelope Valley Hospital
- Palmdale Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I am so thankful I was able to be seen by Dr Fisher. He was kind, easy to understand and knowledgeable.
About Dr. John Hilary Fisher, MD
- Nephrology
- 41 years of experience
- English
- 1699777334
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY PAUL SABATIER / U.F.R. OF MEDICINE TOULOUSE-RANGEUIL
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hilary Fisher has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hilary Fisher accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hilary Fisher has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hilary Fisher has seen patients for Hyperkalemia, Hypotension (Excluding Maternal) and Hypertension, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hilary Fisher on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Hilary Fisher. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hilary Fisher.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hilary Fisher, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hilary Fisher appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.