Dr. John Fish, MD
Dr. John Fish, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Toledo, OH. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from University Of Illinois College Of Medicine Chicago and is affiliated with Blanchard Valley Hospital, Henry County Hospital, Magruder Hospital, ProMedica Bay Park Hospital and Promedica Charles And Virginia Hickman Hospital.
Toledo2109 Hughes Dr Ste 450, Toledo, OH 43606 Directions (419) 824-1888
Promedica Physicians Jobst Vascular - Sylvania5700 Monroe St Unit 309, Sylvania, OH 43560 Directions (419) 291-2090
Hospital Affiliations
- Blanchard Valley Hospital
- Henry County Hospital
- Magruder Hospital
- ProMedica Bay Park Hospital
- Promedica Charles And Virginia Hickman Hospital
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
- UnitedHealthCare
Wonderful experience. Dr Fish listened to me and took all the time necessary for me to get all my questions answered.
About Dr. John Fish, MD
- 21 years of experience
- English
- Cleveland Clinic
- Aurora Sinai Med Center
- University Of Innsbruck
- University Of Illinois College Of Medicine Chicago
- Notre Dame
Dr. Fish has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Fish accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Fish has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Fish. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fish.
