Overview

Dr. John Fish, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Toledo, OH. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from University Of Illinois College Of Medicine Chicago and is affiliated with Blanchard Valley Hospital, Henry County Hospital, Magruder Hospital, ProMedica Bay Park Hospital and Promedica Charles And Virginia Hickman Hospital.



Dr. Fish works at ProMedica Physicians Jobst Vascular - Toledo in Toledo, OH with other offices in Sylvania, OH. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.