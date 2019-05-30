See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Toledo, OH
Dr. John Fish, MD

Internal Medicine
5 (4)
Accepting new patients
21 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. John Fish, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Toledo, OH. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from University Of Illinois College Of Medicine Chicago and is affiliated with Blanchard Valley Hospital, Henry County Hospital, Magruder Hospital, ProMedica Bay Park Hospital and Promedica Charles And Virginia Hickman Hospital.

Dr. Fish works at ProMedica Physicians Jobst Vascular - Toledo in Toledo, OH with other offices in Sylvania, OH. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Toledo
    2109 Hughes Dr Ste 450, Toledo, OH 43606 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (419) 824-1888
    Promedica Physicians Jobst Vascular - Sylvania
    5700 Monroe St Unit 309, Sylvania, OH 43560 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (419) 291-2090

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Blanchard Valley Hospital
  • Henry County Hospital
  • Magruder Hospital
  • ProMedica Bay Park Hospital
  • Promedica Charles And Virginia Hickman Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Venous Insufficiency
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Venous Insufficiency

Treatment frequency



Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Venous Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm (AAA) Chevron Icon
Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm Screening Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Aneurysm
Ankle-Brachial Index Test Chevron Icon
Arterial Doppler Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Atherosclerosis Chevron Icon
Atherosclerosis of Aorta Chevron Icon
Chronic Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Chronic Venous Embolism Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Doppler Test Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Lower Extremity Peripheral Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Median Arcuate Ligament Syndrome (MALS) Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Disease of Extremities Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Disease Screening (PAD) Chevron Icon
Thoracoabdominal Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, SMA Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Vascular Duplex Ultrasonography and Plethysmography Chevron Icon
Venous Compression Chevron Icon
Venous Sclerotherapy Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Priority Health
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    May 30, 2019
    Wonderful experience. Dr Fish listened to me and took all the time necessary for me to get all my questions answered.
    May 30, 2019
    About Dr. John Fish, MD

    • Internal Medicine
    • 21 years of experience
    • English
    • 1982819579
    Education & Certifications

    • Cleveland Clinic
    • Aurora Sinai Med Center
    • University Of Innsbruck
    • University Of Illinois College Of Medicine Chicago
    • Notre Dame
    • Internal Medicine
