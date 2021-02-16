Overview

Dr. John Fischer, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / COLLEGE OF GENESEO and is affiliated with Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania and Penn Presbyterian Medical Center.



Dr. Fischer works at Penn Presbyterian Urology in Philadelphia, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Localized Fat Deposits, Abdominoplasty and Bedsores along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.