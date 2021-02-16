See All Plastic Surgeons in Philadelphia, PA
Dr. John Fischer, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
4 (4)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. John Fischer, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / COLLEGE OF GENESEO and is affiliated with Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania and Penn Presbyterian Medical Center.

Dr. Fischer works at Penn Presbyterian Urology in Philadelphia, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Localized Fat Deposits, Abdominoplasty and Bedsores along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Penn Presbyterian Urology
    3737 Market St Fl 4, Philadelphia, PA 19104 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (215) 662-7300
  2. 2
    Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania
    3400 Spruce St, Philadelphia, PA 19104 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (215) 662-6156
  3. 3
    Penn Presbyterian Medical Center
    51 N 39th St, Philadelphia, PA 19104 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (215) 662-9195

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania
  • Penn Presbyterian Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Localized Fat Deposits
Abdominoplasty
Bedsores
Localized Fat Deposits
Abdominoplasty
Bedsores

Birthmark Chevron Icon
Breast Augmentation Chevron Icon
Breast Hypoplasia Chevron Icon
Breast Lift Surgery Chevron Icon
Breast Ptosis Chevron Icon
Breast Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Labiaplasty Chevron Icon
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Nipple Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Skin Excision for Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital Blue Cross
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Geisinger Health Plan
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • QualCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Feb 16, 2021
    Dr. Fischer and his PA Sheri were fantastic to work with. They were honest and straightforward about expectations, but kind and spent time answering all of my questions and then some. My result (abdominoplasty and hernia repair) are absolutely fabulous and I would do it again in a heartbeat.
    Photo: Dr. John Fischer, MD
    About Dr. John Fischer, MD

    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    Education & Certifications

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. John Fischer, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fischer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Fischer has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Fischer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Fischer works at Penn Presbyterian Urology in Philadelphia, PA. View the full address on Dr. Fischer’s profile.

    Dr. Fischer has seen patients for Localized Fat Deposits, Abdominoplasty and Bedsores, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Fischer on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    4 patients have reviewed Dr. Fischer. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fischer.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Fischer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Fischer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

