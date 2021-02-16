Dr. John Fischer, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fischer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Fischer, MD
Overview
Dr. John Fischer, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / COLLEGE OF GENESEO and is affiliated with Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania and Penn Presbyterian Medical Center.
Locations
Penn Presbyterian Urology3737 Market St Fl 4, Philadelphia, PA 19104 Directions (215) 662-7300
Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania3400 Spruce St, Philadelphia, PA 19104 Directions (215) 662-6156
Penn Presbyterian Medical Center51 N 39th St, Philadelphia, PA 19104 Directions (215) 662-9195
Hospital Affiliations
- Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania
- Penn Presbyterian Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Fischer and his PA Sheri were fantastic to work with. They were honest and straightforward about expectations, but kind and spent time answering all of my questions and then some. My result (abdominoplasty and hernia repair) are absolutely fabulous and I would do it again in a heartbeat.
About Dr. John Fischer, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- English
Education & Certifications
- STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / COLLEGE OF GENESEO
- Plastic Surgery
