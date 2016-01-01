Overview

Dr. John Fisch, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Monroeville, PA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK AT BUFFALO and is affiliated with Upmc East and UPMC Presbyterian.



Dr. Fisch works at Magee Womancare Associates in Monroeville, PA with other offices in Lower Burrell, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Hysteroscopy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.