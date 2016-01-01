Dr. John Fisch, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fisch is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Fisch, MD
Dr. John Fisch, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Monroeville, PA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK AT BUFFALO and is affiliated with Upmc East and UPMC Presbyterian.
Upmc Obgyn Mvl Suite 401125 Daugherty Dr Ste 401, Monroeville, PA 15146 Directions (412) 372-0645
Valley Family Medicine - Upmc - Lower Burrell2500 Leechburg Rd, Lower Burrell, PA 15068 Directions (724) 339-4418
- Upmc East
- UPMC Presbyterian
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UPMC
- STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK AT BUFFALO
Dr. Fisch has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Fisch accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Fisch has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Fisch has seen patients for Hysteroscopy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Fisch on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Fisch. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fisch.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Fisch, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Fisch appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.