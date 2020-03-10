Dr. John Finnie, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Finnie is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Finnie, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. John Finnie, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Saint Louis, MO. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from Saint Louis University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Barnes Jewish Hospital, Mercy Hospital Lincoln, Mercy Hospital South, Mercy Hospital St. Louis and Mercy Hospital Washington.
Mercy Clinic Oncology607 S New Ballas Rd Ste 3300, Saint Louis, MO 63141 Directions (314) 251-4400
Mercy Clinic Oncology & Hematology1420 US HIGHWAY 61, Festus, MO 63028 Directions (636) 931-3655
Hospital Affiliations
- Barnes Jewish Hospital
- Mercy Hospital Lincoln
- Mercy Hospital South
- Mercy Hospital St. Louis
- Mercy Hospital Washington
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
We feel so blessed to be under the care of Dr. Finnie. He is one of the nicest and most personable physicians I have ever met and I have worked with many. His upbeat personality and knowledge of the latest treatments for advanced cancer really puts you at ease. While my dad might not understand medical terminology, he communicates with the entire family and treats my dad like a human being that matters. Dr. Finnie has a brilliant mind, and I would recommend him to any friend or family member.
- Univ of KY
- St Louis Univ Hosp
- Saint Louis University Hospital
- Saint Louis University School of Medicine
- The Johns Hopkins Univ
- Hematology and Medical Oncology
Dr. Finnie has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Finnie accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Finnie has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Finnie has seen patients for Anemia, Primary Hypercoagulable State (incl. Factor V Leiden Disease) and Hypercoagulable State, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Finnie on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Finnie speaks German.
27 patients have reviewed Dr. Finnie. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Finnie.
