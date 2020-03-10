Overview

Dr. John Finnie, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Saint Louis, MO. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from Saint Louis University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Barnes Jewish Hospital, Mercy Hospital Lincoln, Mercy Hospital South, Mercy Hospital St. Louis and Mercy Hospital Washington.



Dr. Finnie works at Mercy Clinic Oncology and Hematology in Saint Louis, MO with other offices in Festus, MO. They frequently treat conditions like Anemia, Primary Hypercoagulable State (incl. Factor V Leiden Disease) and Hypercoagulable State along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.