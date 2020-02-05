Dr. John Filippone, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Filippone is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Filippone, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. John Filippone, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Albany, NY. They specialize in Cardiology, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Advanced Heart Failure and Transplant Cardiology. They graduated from University of Rochester School of Medicine and is affiliated with Columbia Memorial Hospital, Ellis Hospital and Saint Peter's Hospital.
Dr. Filippone works at
Locations
Albany Associates in Cardiology2 Palisades Dr, Albany, NY 12205 Directions (518) 458-2000Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Columbia Memorial Hospital
- Ellis Hospital
- Saint Peter's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Excellent in ALL respects.
About Dr. John Filippone, MD
- Cardiology
- 21 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Strong Memorial Hospital
- Strong Meml Hosp, U Rochester
- University of Rochester School of Medicine
- Advanced Heart Failure and Transplant Cardiology
