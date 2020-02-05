Overview

Dr. John Filippone, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Albany, NY. They specialize in Cardiology, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Advanced Heart Failure and Transplant Cardiology. They graduated from University of Rochester School of Medicine and is affiliated with Columbia Memorial Hospital, Ellis Hospital and Saint Peter's Hospital.



Dr. Filippone works at Albany Associates in Cardiology in Albany, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease, Sinus Tachycardia and Aneurysm along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.