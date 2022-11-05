Overview

Dr. John Fezza, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Venice, FL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from New York Medical College and is affiliated with Sarasota Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Fezza works at CENTER FOR SIGHT in Venice, FL with other offices in Sarasota, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Eyelid Surgery, Blepharoplasty and Blind Hypotensive Eye along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.