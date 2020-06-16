Overview

Dr. John Fewins, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Fort Worth, TX. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Pennsylvania State University College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Baylor Scott & White All Saints Medical Center - Fort Worth.



Dr. Fewins works at John L Fewins MD FACS in Fort Worth, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Leukoplakia, Nosebleed and Chronic Sinusitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.