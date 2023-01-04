Overview

Dr. John Ferrell, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Shreveport, LA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 44 years of experience. They graduated from Tulane University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with WK Pierremont Health Center and Willis-Knighton Medical Center.



Dr. Ferrell works at The Orthopaedic Clinic in Shreveport, LA. They frequently treat conditions like Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear), Osteoarthritis of Knee and Osteoarthritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

