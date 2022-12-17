Overview

Dr. John Fernandez, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Westchester, IL. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from Northeastern Ohio University / College of Medicine and is affiliated with Rush Oak Park Hospital and Rush University Medical Center.



Dr. Fernandez works at Midwest Orthopaedics at Rush, LLC in Westchester, IL with other offices in Chicago, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist and Trigger Finger along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.