Dr. John Fernandes, MD

Cardiology
4 (41)
Accepting new patients
40 years of experience
Overview

Dr. John Fernandes, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in West Orange, NJ. They specialize in Cardiology, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from St John's Medical College and is affiliated with Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center and NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.

Dr. Fernandes works at John Fernandes, M.D. FACC (West Orange) in West Orange, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    John Fernandes M.d Facc LLC
    101 Old Short Hills Rd Ste 405, West Orange, NJ 07052 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (973) 533-1031

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center
  • NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Structural Heart Disease Evaluations and Treatment
Nuclear Stress Testing
Aortic Valve Disease
Structural Heart Disease Evaluations and Treatment
Nuclear Stress Testing
Aortic Valve Disease

Treatment frequency



Structural Heart Disease Evaluations and Treatment Chevron Icon
Nuclear Stress Testing Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Arrhythmias Chevron Icon
Atrial Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Cardiomegaly Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy Chevron Icon
Coarctation of the Aorta Chevron Icon
Congenital Aortic Valve Disorders Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Defects Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Muscular Dystrophy (MD) Chevron Icon
Patent Foramen Ovale (PFO) Chevron Icon
Pericardial Disease Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Syncope Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Syncope
Systemic Vasculitis Chevron Icon
Tricuspid Valve Disease Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • CoreSource
    • EmblemHealth
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Humana
    • MagnaCare
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • Priority Health
    • QualCare
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 41 ratings
    Patient Ratings (41)
    5 Star
    (27)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (10)
    Jan 08, 2022
    Wonderful Doctor and efficient office.We have moved south ,but still come back to NJ every year at the Thanksgiving holidays, stay with family,and see Dr Fernandes for our sons annual cardiac exam before heading home. He has had a good heart surgery and is doing well, and we could do this locally,but after how Dr F helped us and looked after our son as a baby,won't be able to trust anyone else as much.
    Dennis,P — Jan 08, 2022
    About Dr. John Fernandes, MD

    • Cardiology
    • 40 years of experience
    • English
    • 1073589883
    Education & Certifications

    • New York University
    • Hahnemann University College of Medicine
    • St John's Medical College Hospital
    • St John's Medical College
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. John Fernandes, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fernandes is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Fernandes has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Fernandes has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Fernandes works at John Fernandes, M.D. FACC (West Orange) in West Orange, NJ. View the full address on Dr. Fernandes’s profile.

    41 patients have reviewed Dr. Fernandes. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fernandes.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Fernandes, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Fernandes appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

