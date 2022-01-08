Overview

Dr. John Fernandes, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in West Orange, NJ. They specialize in Cardiology, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from St John's Medical College and is affiliated with Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center and NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.



Dr. Fernandes works at John Fernandes, M.D. FACC (West Orange) in West Orange, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.