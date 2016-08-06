Overview

Dr. John Ferguson, MD is a Podiatry Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. They specialize in Podiatry, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NORTH TEXAS HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT FORT WORTH.



Dr. Ferguson works at Cigna Med Grp Phoenix Central in Phoenix, AZ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.