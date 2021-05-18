Overview

Dr. John Ferguson, DO is a Craniofacial Surgery Specialist in Lakeland, FL. They specialize in Craniofacial Surgery, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from LAKE ERIE COLL OF OSTEO MED and is affiliated with Lakeland Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Ferguson works at MDVIP - Lakeland, Florida in Lakeland, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Gynecomastia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.