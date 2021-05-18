Dr. John Ferguson, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ferguson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Ferguson, DO
Overview
Dr. John Ferguson, DO is a Craniofacial Surgery Specialist in Lakeland, FL. They specialize in Craniofacial Surgery, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from LAKE ERIE COLL OF OSTEO MED and is affiliated with Lakeland Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Ferguson works at
Locations
-
1
Watson Clinic Main1600 Lakeland Hills Blvd, Lakeland, FL 33805 Directions (863) 680-7821Tuesday7:00am - 10:00pmWednesday7:00am - 10:00pmFriday7:00am - 10:00pmSaturday8:00am - 6:00pmSunday8:00am - 6:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Lakeland Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Golden Rule
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- POMCO Group
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Ferguson?
Dr. Ferguson combines expertise and a willingness to listen and discuss. He’s very understanding and listens to your concerns. He takes time with the patient to help them with their health issues! I highly recommend him to anyone looking for a specialist. He’s also an excellent surgeon. Also, the staff is very friendly and professional. I’ve never had to wait more than a few minutes when I arrive on time for an appointment. Many thanks ...
About Dr. John Ferguson, DO
- Craniofacial Surgery
- 23 years of experience
- English
- 1225171069
Education & Certifications
- St. Louis University, St. Louis, Mo, Plastic Surgery
- Temple University- Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center, Johnstown, PA, General Surgery
- LAKE ERIE COLL OF OSTEO MED
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ferguson has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ferguson accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ferguson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ferguson works at
Dr. Ferguson has seen patients for Gynecomastia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ferguson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Ferguson. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ferguson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ferguson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ferguson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.