Dr. John Fenley, MD
Overview
Dr. John Fenley, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Johnson City, TN. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from EAST TENNESSEE STATE UNIVERSITY.
Locations
Psychiatric Associates302 Sunset Dr Ste 105, Johnson City, TN 37604 Directions (423) 282-1930
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
Ratings & Reviews
He was my psychiatrist for years. There is a difference between a psychiatrist and a therapist. You guys bashing him for pushing meds.... Thats what a psychiatrist does, if needed. HE IS NOT A THERAPIST, but one amazingly smart man and I don't trust anyone else.
About Dr. John Fenley, MD
- Psychiatry
- 32 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- EAST TENNESSEE STATE UNIVERSITY
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Fenley accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Fenley has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
33 patients have reviewed Dr. Fenley. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fenley.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Fenley, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Fenley appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.