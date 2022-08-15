Overview

Dr. John Fell, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Tahlequah, OK. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice/OMT. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER and is affiliated with Northeastern Health System.



Dr. Fell works at Northeast Oklahoma Cancer Center in Tahlequah, OK. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.