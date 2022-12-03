Dr. John Feigert, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Feigert is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Feigert, MD
Dr. John Feigert, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Arlington, VA. They specialize in Oncology, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from J & S Weill M C Cornell Univ and is affiliated with Virginia Hospital Center.
Virginia Cancer Specialists- Arlington1635 N George Mason Dr Ste 170, Arlington, VA 22205 Directions (703) 894-3800
Fairfax Office8503 Arlington Blvd Ste 400, Fairfax, VA 22031 Directions (703) 280-5390
Hospital Affiliations
- Virginia Hospital Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
I’ve been going to Doctor Feigert and his colleagues for 8 years. Doctor Feigert and his staff are forthright and easy to communicate with plus my health has improved under their care. I couldn’t be more pleased.
About Dr. John Feigert, MD
- Oncology
- 39 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Ny Hosp/Cornell Med Coll
- New York Hospital
- J & S Weill M C Cornell Univ
- Harvard College
- Hematology, Internal Medicine and Medical Oncology
Dr. Feigert has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Feigert accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Feigert has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Feigert has seen patients for Secondary Malignancies, Osteosarcoma and Central Nervous System Lymphoma, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Feigert on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Feigert speaks Spanish.
53 patients have reviewed Dr. Feigert. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Feigert.
