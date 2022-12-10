Dr. John Fedor, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fedor is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Fedor, MD
Overview
Dr. John Fedor, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Charlotte, NC. They specialize in Cardiology, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from DUKE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Atrium Health Carolinas Medical Center and Atrium Health Lincoln.
Locations
Sanger Heart and Vascular Institute1001 Blythe Blvd Ste 300, Charlotte, NC 28203 Directions (704) 373-0212
Sanger Heart & Vascular Institute1000 Blythe Blvd, Charlotte, NC 28203 Directions (704) 373-0212
Atrium Health Imaging -kenilworth1237 Harding Pl Ste 3100, Charlotte, NC 28204 Directions (704) 373-0212
Sanger Heart and Vascular1656 Riverchase Blvd Ste 2500, Rock Hill, SC 29732 Directions (803) 327-3456
Hospital Affiliations
- Atrium Health Carolinas Medical Center
- Atrium Health Lincoln
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Fedor listened carefully to every word I said. He was very caring, and asked about all of me. He set up a test immediately to monitor my heart. A follow-up appointment was scheduled before I left. Both he and his staff treated me with kindness and respect.
About Dr. John Fedor, MD
- Cardiology
- 46 years of experience
- English
- 1003827296
Education & Certifications
- DUKE UNIVERSITY
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
