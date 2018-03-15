Overview

Dr. John Fatti, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Syracuse, NY. They graduated from Suny Upstate Medical University (Syracuse) and is affiliated with Upstate University Hospital.



Dr. Fatti works at SYRACUSE ORTHOPEDIC SPECIALISTS PC in Syracuse, NY with other offices in Camillus, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist and Osteoarthritis of Hands along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Cigna and Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.