Dr. John Farrell, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. John Farrell, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Reston, VA. They graduated from University of Virginia and is affiliated with Stonesprings Hospital Center and Reston Hospital Center.
Locations
Farrell Pediatrics11349 Sunset Hills Rd, Reston, VA 20190 Directions (571) 470-7915Monday8:00am - 8:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday7:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Stonesprings Hospital Center
- Reston Hospital Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. John Farrell, MD
- Pediatrics
- English
- 1851405708
Education & Certifications
- Children's Hospital of Pittsburgh
- Children's Hospital of Pittsburgh
- University of Virginia
- Pediatrics
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Farrell has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Farrell accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Farrell has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Farrell. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Farrell.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Farrell, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Farrell appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.