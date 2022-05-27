Dr. John Farmer, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Farmer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Farmer, MD
Overview
Dr. John Farmer, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Cardiology, has 48 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS AT DALLAS and is affiliated with CHI St. Luke's Health - Baylor St. Luke's Medical Center and HCA Houston Healthcare Kingwood.
Dr. Farmer works at
Locations
-
1
Neurology Associates6620 Main St Ste 1225, Houston, TX 77030 Directions (713) 798-2545
-
2
Baylor College of Medicine7200 Cambridge St Ste 6C, Houston, TX 77030 Directions (713) 798-2545
Hospital Affiliations
- CHI St. Luke's Health - Baylor St. Luke's Medical Center
- HCA Houston Healthcare Kingwood
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Farmer?
As a physician, I am a very discriminating patient. During 1.25 hour visit he was extremely attentive, asked good questions and never paused to take notes. Followup was prompt and synthesis of findings was excellent allowing a clear path forward. Recommend him without reservation.,
About Dr. John Farmer, MD
- Cardiology
- 48 years of experience
- English
- 1033299383
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS AT DALLAS
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Farmer has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Farmer accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Farmer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Farmer works at
Dr. Farmer has seen patients for Electrocardiogram (EKG) and Sinus Bradycardia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Farmer on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Farmer. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Farmer.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Farmer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Farmer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.