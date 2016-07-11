Overview

Dr. John Farley, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. They specialize in Oncology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from St. Joseph's Hospital and Medical Center|Uniformed Services University of Health Sciences and is affiliated with St. Joseph's Hospital And Medical Center.



Dr. Farley works at Dignity Health Medical Group in Phoenix, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Gynecologic Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

