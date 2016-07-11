See All Oncologists in Phoenix, AZ
Dr. John Farley, MD

Oncology
3 (11)
Accepting new patients
33 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Dr. John Farley, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. They specialize in Oncology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from St. Joseph's Hospital and Medical Center|Uniformed Services University of Health Sciences and is affiliated with St. Joseph's Hospital And Medical Center.

Dr. Farley works at Dignity Health Medical Group in Phoenix, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Gynecologic Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Family & Specialty Medicine - Paradise Valley
    10214 N Tatum Blvd Ste A600, Phoenix, AZ 85028 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Pathology Associates Ltd.
    625 N 6TH ST, Phoenix, AZ 85004 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Gynecologic Cancer
Uterine Cancer
Ovarian Cancer
Gynecologic Cancer
Uterine Cancer
Ovarian Cancer

Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Uterine Cancer Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Cervical Cancer Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Skin Screenings Chevron Icon
Adrenal Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Bladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Bowenoid Papulosis Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
Dilation and Curettage Chevron Icon
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Endometrial Cancer Chevron Icon
Esophageal Cancer Chevron Icon
Fallopian Tube Cancer Chevron Icon
Liver Cancer Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Mediastinal Tumors Chevron Icon
Neutropenia Chevron Icon
Nodular Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Peritoneal Cancer Chevron Icon
Pituitary Tumor Chevron Icon
Salpingo-Oophorectomy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach Cancer Chevron Icon
Uterine Diseases Chevron Icon
Vaginal Cancer Chevron Icon
Vulvar Cancer Chevron Icon

Jul 11, 2016
very knowledgeable compassionate and straight forward
thomas piechpwicz in Pittsburgh, PA — Jul 11, 2016
About Dr. John Farley, MD

  • Oncology
  • 33 years of experience
  • English
  • Male
  • 1427034578
Education & Certifications

  • WALTER REED ARMY MEDICAL CENTER
  • WALTER REED ARMY MEDICAL CENTER
  • St. Joseph's Hospital and Medical Center|Uniformed Services University of Health Sciences
Hospital Affiliations

  • St. Joseph's Hospital And Medical Center

