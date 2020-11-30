Dr. John Farinacci, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Farinacci is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Farinacci, DO
Overview
Dr. John Farinacci, DO is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Cleveland, OH. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 44 years of experience. They graduated from Chicago College of Osteopathic Medicine / Midwestern University and is affiliated with University Hospitals Cleveland Medical Center and University Hospitals Parma Medical Center.
Dr. Farinacci works at
Locations
South Suburban Womens Center13201 Granger Rd Ste 3, Cleveland, OH 44125 Directions (216) 662-1900
University Hospitals Parma Medical Center7007 Powers Blvd, Cleveland, OH 44129 Directions (440) 743-3000
South Suburban Womens Center9105 Darrow Rd, Twinsburg, OH 44087 Directions (330) 425-7400
Hospital Affiliations
- University Hospitals Cleveland Medical Center
- University Hospitals Parma Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareSource
- Cigna
- Cofinity
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Golden Rule
- Health Net
- HealthPartners
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- Kaiser Permanente
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicaid
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
Ratings & Reviews
I recently moved to Ohio and was so nervous about finding a new doctor. I read prior reviews and decided to try here. Dr. Farinacci was absolutely amazing! He made me feel so comfortable and welcome, and was very thorough and actually enjoyed talking to me. I am so glad I found a new doctor in my new state who is just as good as my previous one. I would recommend him to everyone I know!! Office staff was very friendly too.
About Dr. John Farinacci, DO
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 44 years of experience
- English, Italian
Education & Certifications
- St Elizabeths Hosp/Med Ctr
- Brentwood Hosp
- Chicago College of Osteopathic Medicine / Midwestern University
- Dayton
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Farinacci has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Farinacci accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Farinacci has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Farinacci has seen patients for Chronic Pelvic Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Farinacci on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Farinacci speaks Italian.
34 patients have reviewed Dr. Farinacci. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Farinacci.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Farinacci, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Farinacci appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.