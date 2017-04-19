Dr. John Farella, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Farella is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Farella, MD
Overview
Dr. John Farella, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Bronx, NY. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from NEW YORK MED COLL and is affiliated with Northern Westchester Hospital and Phelps Hospital.
Dr. Farella works at
Locations
-
1
Riverdale Plastic Surgery Ctr3333 Henry Hudson Pkwy Apt 1A, Bronx, NY 10463 Directions (718) 548-5200
-
2
Northeast Surgery PC666 Lexington Ave Ste 104, Mount Kisco, NY 10549 Directions
- 3 311 North St Ste 408, White Plains, NY 10605 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Northern Westchester Hospital
- Phelps Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- EmblemHealth
- Fidelis Care
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Farella?
I have been patient of Dr. Farella for 17 years. The Dr. and staff are amazing. They make me feel comfortable and welcome each time I go into the office. I am so excited prior to a procedure and always thrilled with the results. Dr. Farella is an artist and has helped me feel better about myself. I highly recommend him. I can not thank him enough for everything he has done for me through the years.
About Dr. John Farella, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 39 years of experience
- English
- 1598876195
Education & Certifications
- U Okla
- Westchester Medical Center
- NEW YORK MED COLL
- Plastic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Farella has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Farella accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Farella has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Farella works at
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Farella. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Farella.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Farella, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Farella appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.