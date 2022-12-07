See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Wichita, KS
Super Profile

Dr. John Fanning, MD

Orthopedic Foot & Ankle Surgery
4.5 (70)
Accepting new patients
40 years of experience
Overview

Dr. John Fanning, MD is an Orthopedic Foot & Ankle Surgery Specialist in Wichita, KS. They specialize in Orthopedic Foot & Ankle Surgery, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from University of Kansas / School of Medicine and is affiliated with Wesley Medical Center.

Dr. Fanning works at Advanced Orthopaedic Associates in Wichita, KS. They frequently treat conditions like Limb Pain, Ankle Sprains and Strains and Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Advanced Orthopaedic Associates, PA
    2778 N Webb Rd, Wichita, KS 67226 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (316) 631-1600
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Wesley Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Limb Pain
Ankle Sprains and Strains
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture
Limb Pain
Ankle Sprains and Strains
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture

Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Ankle and Foot Instability or Derangement Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Leg Fracture Below Knee (incl. Ankle) Chevron Icon
Non-Unions and Malunions of Fractures Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Baker’s Cyst Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Knee (incl. Bursitis of Knee) Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Disorders Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Injuries Chevron Icon
Foot Conditions Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
Fracture Care Chevron Icon
Knee Sprain Chevron Icon
Lower Extremity Trauma Chevron Icon
Non-Traumatic Rupture of Achilles Tendon Chevron Icon
Sjögren's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Stress Fracture of Foot Chevron Icon
Tibia or Fibula Stress Fracture Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Kansas
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • Meritain Health
    • MetLife
    • MultiPlan
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Worker's Compensation

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 70 ratings
    Patient Ratings (70)
    5 Star
    (59)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (2)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (6)
    Dec 07, 2022
    Dr. Fanning was upfront and honest about the procedure and recovery, he and his team did a great job in preparing me for the surgery.
    David Morford — Dec 07, 2022
    About Dr. John Fanning, MD

    • Orthopedic Foot & Ankle Surgery
    • 40 years of experience
    • English
    • 1306813571
    Education & Certifications

    • Baylor University Medical Center
    • St. Lukes Hospital
    • University of Kansas / School of Medicine
    • University of Kansas
    • Orthopedic Surgery
