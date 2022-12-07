Dr. John Fanning, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fanning is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Fanning, MD
Overview
Dr. John Fanning, MD is an Orthopedic Foot & Ankle Surgery Specialist in Wichita, KS. They specialize in Orthopedic Foot & Ankle Surgery, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from University of Kansas / School of Medicine and is affiliated with Wesley Medical Center.
Dr. Fanning works at
Locations
-
1
Advanced Orthopaedic Associates, PA2778 N Webb Rd, Wichita, KS 67226 Directions (316) 631-1600Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Wesley Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Kansas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Meritain Health
- MetLife
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Worker's Compensation
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Fanning?
Dr. Fanning was upfront and honest about the procedure and recovery, he and his team did a great job in preparing me for the surgery.
About Dr. John Fanning, MD
- Orthopedic Foot & Ankle Surgery
- 40 years of experience
- English
- 1306813571
Education & Certifications
- Baylor University Medical Center
- St. Lukes Hospital
- University of Kansas / School of Medicine
- University of Kansas
- Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Fanning has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Fanning accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Fanning has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Fanning works at
Dr. Fanning has seen patients for Limb Pain, Ankle Sprains and Strains and Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Fanning on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
70 patients have reviewed Dr. Fanning. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fanning.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Fanning, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Fanning appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.