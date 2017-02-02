Dr. John Fallick, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fallick is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Fallick, MD
Overview
Dr. John Fallick, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Lincoln, NE. They specialize in General Surgery, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from University of Nebraska / College of Medicine and is affiliated with Beatrice Community Hospital and Health Center, Bryan East Campus, CHI Health St. Elizabeth and Memorial Hospital.
Locations
General Surgery Associates LLC1101 S 70th St Ste 100, Lincoln, NE 68510 Directions (402) 483-4292
Hospital Affiliations
- Beatrice Community Hospital and Health Center
- Bryan East Campus
- CHI Health St. Elizabeth
- Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Excellent, courteous and helpful staff and outstanding doctor! Dr. Fallick explains your situation and takes the time to answer any questions or concerns you may have. The staff is friendly and ready to assist with any questions! Professional, knowledgeable and trusted.....I would definitely recommend going here for your surgery!
About Dr. John Fallick, MD
- General Surgery
- 29 years of experience
- English
- 1083791560
Education & Certifications
- Mayo Clinic
- University of Nebraska / College of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Fallick has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Fallick accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Fallick has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Fallick has seen patients for Intestinal Obstruction, Ileus and Cholecystitis and Gallstones, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Fallick on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Fallick. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fallick.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Fallick, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Fallick appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.