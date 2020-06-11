Dr. John Fairbanks, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fairbanks is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Fairbanks, MD
Overview
Dr. John Fairbanks, MD is an Urology Specialist in Flower Mound, TX. They specialize in Urology, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Illinois College Of Medicine Chicago and is affiliated with Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Flower Mound.
Dr. Fairbanks works at
Locations
Urology Clinics of North Texas - Flower Mound Office4370 Medical Arts Dr Ste 270, Flower Mound, TX 75028 Directions (972) 394-4500
Hospital Affiliations
- Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Flower Mound
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Both my father and I started visiting him. They found a problem other doctors couldn’t find with my father. He is very attentive.
About Dr. John Fairbanks, MD
- Urology
- 37 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- University Of Cincinnati Hospital
- University Of Cincinnati Med Center
- University Of Illinois College Of Medicine Chicago
- University Of California, Davisq
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Fairbanks has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Fairbanks accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Fairbanks has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Fairbanks has seen patients for Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) and Interstitial Cystitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Fairbanks on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Fairbanks speaks Spanish.
60 patients have reviewed Dr. Fairbanks. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fairbanks.
