Dr. John Faichney, MD
Overview
Dr. John Faichney, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Traverse City, MI. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 47 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Munson Healthcare Cadillac Hospital.
Locations
Endocrinology Consultants224 Circle Dr Ste A, Traverse City, MI 49684 Directions (231) 935-0545
Hospital Affiliations
- Munson Healthcare Cadillac Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Priority Health
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Faichney is an excellent specialist with deep knowledge of his field. He is a good listener and an effective communicator in that he explains in detail what my medical condition is, how to go about treatment and recovery. He follows up on medical conditions and is readily available when contacted.
About Dr. John Faichney, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 47 years of experience
- English
- 1073544870
Education & Certifications
- WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY
- Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Faichney has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Faichney accepts Anthem, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Faichney has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Faichney has seen patients for Female Infertility and Thyroid Goiter, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Faichney on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Faichney. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Faichney.
