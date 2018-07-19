Overview

Dr. John Fahrbach, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Buffalo, NY. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Brooks-TLC Hospital System, Kenmore Mercy Hospital and Mercy Hospital Of Buffalo.



Dr. Fahrbach works at Buffalo Neurosurgery P.c. in Buffalo, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Herniated Disc Surgery, Spinal Fusion and Low Back Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.