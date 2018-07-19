Dr. John Fahrbach, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fahrbach is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Fahrbach, MD
Overview
Dr. John Fahrbach, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Buffalo, NY. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Brooks-TLC Hospital System, Kenmore Mercy Hospital and Mercy Hospital Of Buffalo.
Dr. Fahrbach works at
Locations
Buffalo Neurosurgery P.c.180 Park Club Ln Ste 100, Buffalo, NY 14221 Directions (716) 839-9402
Dent Neurologic Group Llp40 George Karl Blvd, Buffalo, NY 14221 Directions (716) 218-1000
Hospital Affiliations
- Brooks-TLC Hospital System
- Kenmore Mercy Hospital
- Mercy Hospital Of Buffalo
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- EmblemHealth
- MVP Health Care
- UnitedHealthCare
- Worker's Compensation
Ratings & Reviews
Had a L5 S1 foraminotomy for stenosis on one side. I am a few weeks out with improvement in pain and numbness. To start physical therapy next week. Hard to follow the limited exercise instructions (minimal stairs, minimal exercise etc.) but worth it.
About Dr. John Fahrbach, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 21 years of experience
- English
- 1205045424
Education & Certifications
- STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
- Neurosurgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Fahrbach has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Fahrbach accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Fahrbach has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Fahrbach has seen patients for Herniated Disc Surgery, Spinal Fusion and Low Back Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Fahrbach on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
23 patients have reviewed Dr. Fahrbach. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fahrbach.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Fahrbach, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Fahrbach appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.