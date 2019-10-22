Dr. Fagg has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. John Fagg, MD
Dr. John Fagg, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Winston Salem, NC. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 51 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from Bowman Gray School of Medicine of Wake Forest University - M.D and is affiliated with Novant Health Forsyth Medical Center, Novant Health Medical Park Hospital and Novant Health Thomasville Medical Center.
Forsyth Plastic Surgery2901 Maplewood Ave, Winston Salem, NC 27103 Directions (877) 826-0590
Hospital Affiliations
- Novant Health Forsyth Medical Center
- Novant Health Medical Park Hospital
- Novant Health Thomasville Medical Center
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Dr. Fagg and Effie made me feel special from beginning to end. They listened to all my concerns and reassured me with everything. Also, when I had an unexpected problem I was seen with expediency and compassion by the on call doctor. Overall, excellent experience.
About Dr. John Fagg, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 51 years of experience
- English
- General and Plastic Surgery - Medical University of South Carolina in Charleston, South Carolina
- Bowman Gray School of Medicine of Wake Forest University - M.D
- Davidson College
- Plastic Surgery
Dr. Fagg accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
54 patients have reviewed Dr. Fagg. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fagg.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Fagg, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Fagg appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.