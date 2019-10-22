See All Plastic Surgeons in Winston Salem, NC
Dr. John Fagg, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
5 (54)
51 years of experience
Overview

Dr. John Fagg, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Winston Salem, NC. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 51 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from Bowman Gray School of Medicine of Wake Forest University - M.D and is affiliated with Novant Health Forsyth Medical Center, Novant Health Medical Park Hospital and Novant Health Thomasville Medical Center.

Dr. Fagg works at Forsyth Plastic Surgical Assoc P A in Winston Salem, NC. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Forsyth Plastic Surgery
    2901 Maplewood Ave, Winston Salem, NC 27103

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Novant Health Forsyth Medical Center
  • Novant Health Medical Park Hospital
  • Novant Health Thomasville Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Skin Grafts
Skin Cancer
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Skin Grafts
Skin Cancer

Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin and Tissue Reduction Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Cosmetic Conditions Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Large Breasts Chevron Icon
Lash Enhancer Chevron Icon
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Localized Fat Deposits Chevron Icon
Second-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
Skin Aging Chevron Icon
Skin Laxity Chevron Icon
Wound Care and Management Chevron Icon
Wrinkles Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wrinkles
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 54 ratings
    Patient Ratings (54)
    5 Star
    (51)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Oct 22, 2019
    Dr. Fagg and Effie made me feel special from beginning to end. They listened to all my concerns and reassured me with everything. Also, when I had an unexpected problem I was seen with expediency and compassion by the on call doctor. Overall, excellent experience.
    Anonymous — Oct 22, 2019
    About Dr. John Fagg, MD

    Specialties
    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 51 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1316905508
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • General and Plastic Surgery - Medical University of South Carolina in Charleston, South Carolina
    Medical Education
    • Bowman Gray School of Medicine of Wake Forest University - M.D
    Undergraduate School
    • Davidson College
    Board Certifications
    • Plastic Surgery
