Dr. John Fadel, MD
Dr. John Fadel, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Bronx, NY.
John Fadel, MD899 Elton Ave, Bronx, NY 10451 Directions (347) 726-6000
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
- English
- 1700272499
Dr. Fadel accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Fadel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Fadel has seen patients for Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea), Excessive Menstrual Bleeding and Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Fadel on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
