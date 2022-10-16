Overview

Dr. John Fackler, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Conroe, TX. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center School of Medicine and is affiliated with Houston Methodist The Woodlands Hospital, Houston Methodist Willowbrook Hospital and Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital.



Dr. Fackler works at Houston Methodist in Conroe, TX with other offices in Shenandoah, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear), Systemic Chondromalacia and Knee Sprain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.